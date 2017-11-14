Workspace pioneer Spaces to open fourth London hub

Contemporary co-working hub to open in Fitzrovia

Amsterdam-born creative workspace pioneer Spaceshas announced that it will be opening its fourth hub in the capital. Spaces Fitzrovia will occupy The Harley Building, an impressive 36400 sq ft. building designed by award-winning architects Squire and Parsons.

Spaces was created to offer professionals a working environment with a unique entrepreneurial ethos and its centres are designed to meet the varied workplace requirements of today’s businesses. The new Marylebone hub will house a large, open- plan co-working area, along with meeting rooms available to hire and over 100 private offices. A café selling fresh food and barista style coffee will also be available, as well as an exclusive roof terrace boasting 360˚ views of the city.

Set near the stylish neighbourhood of Marylebone, The Harley Building offers one of the area’s most distinctive and impressive business addresses. Occupying a prominent island site on the corner of New Cavendish Street and Hallam Street, it also lies in close proximity to Regent’s Park, Great Portland Street and Oxford Circus Underground stations. The building is just 40 minutes from London City Airport and less than an hour from London Heathrow by car.

Since being founded in 2006, the company’s presence has expanded rapidly and its global footprint now spans more than 25 countries. This includes the USA, Israel, Norway, Japan and Spain. Space has nine UK centres in locations including London, Glasgow, Liverpool and Brighton and plans to open several more in the coming months.

Richard Morris, UK CEO, Spaces, comments: “We’re delighted to have secured the acquisition of such an outstanding building. The Harley Building is an exciting addition to our network in the UK, providing a new business location with excellent transport links.

“Marylebone is famously a hotbed of innovation, renowned for its creative institutions from the London College of Fashion to University of the Arts London (UAL). This makes the area the perfect fit for Spaces and we expect strong take up from the nearby creative industries.”