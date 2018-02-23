Workers in London put in £7.6 billion worth of unpaid overtime last year

Public sector employees produce more than a third of all unpaid overtime

Workers in London gave their employers £7.6 billion of free labour in 2017 by doing unpaid overtime, according to new analysis of official statistics published today (Friday) by the TUC.

Today is the TUC’s 14th annual Work Your Proper Hours Day. Prior to this day, the average person doing unpaid overtime has effectively worked the year so far for free.

879,376 people in London put in an average of 7.6 hours a week in unpaid overtime during 2017. This averages £8,646 a year that each of those workers is losing out in pay.

Across the UK public sector employees make up a quarter (25%) of total employees but produce more than a third (39%) of all unpaid overtime

To mark the day, the TUC is asking workers to take a proper lunch break and leave on time. And managers should consider how to move away from over-reliance on unpaid overtime.

Workers can check how much more they’d get each year if their overtime was paid at their usual rate here .

TUC Regional Secretary for London Sam Gurney said:

“Lots of us are willing to put in a bit of extra time when it’s needed. But it’s a problem if it happens all the time. So today we’re saying to workers in London, make sure you take a proper lunch break and go home on time.

“We’re asking managers to leave on time too. Good bosses know that a long-hours culture doesn’t get good results. And the best way to lead is by example.

“If you’re worried about the long-hours culture where you work, get together with workmates and join a union. That’s the best way to get your voice heard, and stop your boss breaking the rules.”