Work-life balance is a continued struggle for fathers

Does this affect you?

A new study has found, nearly half of fathers would like a less stressful job so they can focus on caring for their children more.

The charity Working Families said a third would take a pay cut in order to get a better work-life balance.

It also added that employers aren’t doing enough to help dads take a more active role in their youngster’s lives.

MPs are set to open an inquiry on whether fathers are losing out in the workplace.

A third of those surveyed, said they often felt burnt out, one in five said they were working extra hours, this is according to the Modern Families Index report.

Workplaces which are unsupportive can run the risk of creating a “fatherhood penalty”, this is where fathers are willing to work in a career that is below their skill set with a lower income.

Sarah Jackson, chief executive of Working Families, said: “To prevent a ‘fatherhood penalty’ emerging in the UK - and to help tackle the motherhood penalty -employers need to ensure that work is designed in a way that helps women and men find a good work-life fit,”