Woah! Average UK adult now managing over 30 personal finance related contracts
New figures show
New research from Gocompare.com Money has found that, on average, people now manage over 30 accounts across all aspects of their lives, from online banking and shopping, to gym memberships and subscriptions for home entertainment. And almost a third of us are stressed out by trying to keep track of them all.
The survey of 2,000 UK adults looked into how people manage their multiple contracts and accounts. Over a third (34%) confessed to using just a handful of passwords to cover everything while 54% said they have to resort to keeping a written note of their passwords and PINs. A quarter admitted to relying on the ‘Forgotten Password’ button to access their accounts.
The survey also revealed that:
- People spend on average two hours a week managing their personal affairs and trying to find and remember account details and passwords;
- 38% of those questioned said they have no system to keep track of their online personal affairs;
- 8% spend over five hours a week managing their contracts and accounts;
- 27% said they feel overwhelmed by the number of accounts and passwords they have to manage;
- 31% said they find it stressful having so many accounts, passwords and contracts;
- 21% of those surveyed felt like they’ve lost track of contracts and accounts;
- 28% likened managing their personal affairs to a full time job.