Win £50k of investment for your start up

TiE’s International Start Up Competition is now open for entries from both university students and second stage start ups. The competition, that last year saw it’s winners receive an offering of $7m in funding is returning this March to offer London’s most exciting start-ups the prize of investment and mentoring.

This year TiE London is offering two prizes for the best pitches and business plan entries. The first is open to all start ups and offerings the chance to win £50K of investment as well as mentoring from the newly launched, TiE UK Angels Fund.

The second is for University students or recent leavers, offers a fast track to the Rice University Start Up Competition as well as flights, accomodation and a weeks intensive boot camp in Houston before the big competition.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to a prestigious pitching event in Mayfair where they will pitch to our Charter Members who are high net worth investors and entrepreneurs.

Sid Narang, CEO of thequa.re Group, Board Member of TiE London and host to the annual TISC London said: “The key feedback we got from participants last year was that TISC is unique in that it helps connect London to Silicon Valley - investors/routes to market. TISC also helps leverage TiE’s 2,500 strong membership, deep technical expertise, and a large pool of ‘smart money’ ”

Last year the three winners were:

Rotaheat

A Start Up commercialising patented technology to convert rotational energy directly into thermal energy (heat) without carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

AYR

A beautiful new vaping product that aims to totally disrupt the vaping sector

Medical Magnesium

A company that creates High-Tec magnesium implants able to perform therapy and then dissolve completely. In orthopedics a successful, stabilized fracture healing is secured before the bone uses the nutrition, which the dissolving implant releases, to regrow his natural structure

Medical Magnesium secured $7m in funding at TiEcon.

If you want to be the next start up to win the chance of getting investment and support from TiE London enter before the 31st January.

Teams can enter now through Gust at the following link gust.com/programs/tisc-2018