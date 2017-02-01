Win £20,000 to start your business now!

Take a look…

Are you budding entrepreneur? Looking to work on your business skills? Well this event may just be the place for you! 20 Free Tickets are available to attend the Build an Empire 2 Day Entrepreneur Masterclass with the award-winning Marco Robinson.

Tickets normally retail at £1,995, this is an amazing chance to start the life of your dreams Now!

You have seen Marco in all the newspapers recently giving a free house away to the people that have fell on hard times…he is everywhere…

Have a look at just one of the newspapers about him;

Click here to take a look at the Metros article.

So, who is Marco?

He’s a number 1 bestselling author of two books, an award-winning entrepreneur and he was the winner of the People’s Choice Best Real Estate Investment Company 2015.

More recently he became a Restaurateur Winner of the Tatler’s Best Restaurants 2015 for his NAKED Restaurant Concept. Click here to take a look at our interview with Marco.

The Build an Empire Event will be held over 11 and 12 of February between 10:00am and 17:00pm at the Holiday Inn, Camden Lock, London.

There’s a huge £20,000 worth of prizes which will be offered to the winners of the weekends pitching contest. Not only this but you will get free mentoring from award winning entrepreneurs to help take you into the real world of business.

You will get the chance to learn all sorts of things over the weekend which includes:

How to Brainstorm an idea into a real business.

The critical importance of branding that idea.

How to raise capital from potential investors by creating a compelling story they simply cannot say no to.

How to pitch confidently about your Idea to raise awareness.

How to research that your idea is viable and has minimal competition, that it is a Disruptor, and it has to be a Disruptor to change the business environment and gain attention and income

How to market your new business online and offline with proven marketing strategies that have netted Marco Robinson £100 Million in sales!

How to calculate the numbers and make your Business profitable from day one.

