Will Trump be impeached this year?

Here’s what bookies say

Trump 3/1 to be replaced this year - 11/10 for impeachment.

Donald Trump is chalked up at just 3/1 to be replaced as POTUS this year with Ladbrokes.

Unknown whether the President actually has a nuclear button on his desk, his comments haven’t deterred punters from nibbling at his price to leave office via impeachment or resignation before the end of his first term at 11/10.

It is odds-on at 8/11 that he does serve a full term, but it’s more likely at 1/3 he won’t be re-elected as President in 2020.

Ladbrokes latest betting - Donald Trump specials:

NOT to be re-elected as president in 2020 1/3

To Serve Full 1st Term 8/11

To Leave Office Via Impeachment Or Resignation Before End 1st Term 11/10

When will Trump be replaced?

2018 3/1

2019 5/1

2020 25/1

2021 Evens

2022 50/1

2023 66/1

2024 100/1

2025 or later 6/1