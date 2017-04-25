Wikipedia’s co-founder plans to set up a news service

It will be called Wikitribune

Wikipedia’s co-founder, Jimmy Wales has plans to set up a news service which will combine the talent of journalists as well as volunteers.

The new venture will be called Wikitribune, he’s looking to offer “factual and neutral” articles that will help tackle fake news.

The service will be ad-free and will also be free-to-read, this means it will rely heavily on donations.

Wikitribune will share many features coming from Wikipedia, anyone will be able to make changes to the page but work will only go live once it’s been approved by a staff member or a trusted volunteer.

Wales told the BBC: “I think we’re in a world right now where people are very concerned about making sure we have high quality fact-based information, so I think there will be demand for this,”

“We’re getting people to sign up as monthly supporters and the more monthly supporters we have the more journalists we can hire.

“In terms of minimums, if we could only hire two journalists then it would be a blog and not really worth doing.

“But I would love to start with a lot more - 10 to 20.”