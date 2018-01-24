Why students are choosing apprenticeships

Over other higher education

More students than ever are considering apprenticeships. This can be attributed to a number of reasons, but in many cases, it is out of a desire to join the workforce as soon as possible and curb the costs associated with a university education. However, there are also tons of other reasons why more people are gravitating towards apprenticeships. Here are a few of them.

Apprenticeships are a great head start

While some people decide to pursue an apprenticeship with the goal of making it their career, others are using their apprenticeship as a springboard to other positions. Some are taking an apprenticeship to prepare themselves and learn the basics of a specialty first. For instance, some may pursue an apprenticeship in industrial mechanics only to go onto university and become mechanical engineers in the future. For example, many of the City & Guilds apprenticeships are a great introduction to a wide variety of careers in other industries such as business administration, nursing and dentistry so the options are more extensive than simply trades like carpentry. With an apprenticeship you can work your way up in the role or go on to study further at a college or university further down the line.

Gives the opportunity to earn as you learn

Apprenticeships offer the opportunity for students to get paid while they’re learning their craft, which can be more appealing than other higher education options to some. Wages can vary for apprentices depending on the field you choose and the level you are working at. This is a great way to get much needed experience in your field and will open many doors to you if you decide to pursue higher level positions in the future.

Not only that, but as an apprentice, you will gain much of the benefits regular workers get. For instance, you will get paid annual leave, a pension and other benefits.

Added support

Another reason many students decide to study an apprenticeship is because of the continual support you get along the way. While you’ll be largely treated like a regular employee, you will still get plenty of assistance during the learning process. Teachers tend to be very hands on and will go above and beyond to give you help if you need it. If you have any questions about terminology, techniques, or procedures, your manager will always be there to help.

Offer great career prospects

One more benefit of apprenticeships that make them a great option is the career prospects they offer. Once you conclude your apprenticeship, you always have the chance to stay with the same employer. This gives an added layer of certainty to the course that university students don’t get to enjoy. Also, the experience and skills you have gained will open other positions in a similar field to you.

Varied and hands-on teaching

Some of us are just more manual than others, while others don’t like the academic nature of university teaching. Apprenticeships offer the perfect balance of academic and hands-on teaching which can make it a great option for many. Apprenticeships allow you to learn while doing, and you won’t have to spend all of your time in the classroom. Most of the teaching will be done in and around your facilities, giving you a more diverse experience.

As you can see, there are plenty of reasons why apprenticeships are so popular amongst young people nowadays. They are convenient, allow students to join the workforce faster and have tons of other fringe benefits that make them a great choice for anyone.