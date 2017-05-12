What the music industry wants from the government

Election manifesto

UK Music, the umbrella body for the commercial music industry, has today launched its manifesto for the 2017 General Election focusing on the main priorities to enable the sector to thrive.



The manifesto is aimed at all political parties contesting the June 8 election and sets out a five-point plan to build the right framework for the industry in the coming years as the next Government leads Brexit negotiations and plans for a future beyond the EU.



UK Music wants to ensure the continued prosperity of the music sector, which contributes £4bn to the economy and employs almost 120,000 people by calling for action in the following fields:



• International Action

• Regional Development

• Intellectual Property

• Skills and Education

• Finance and Investment



The manifesto sets out a series of priorities that support the five-point plan. UK Music looks forward to working with the next Government and Parliament to take forward the measures to maintain growth in the sector. Over the past four years the music industry has grown by 17 per cent and contributes £2.2bn in exports.



The document has been formulated by UK Music to secure the best environment for all parts of the industry – artists and musicians, producers, songwriters, composers, labels, publishers, licensing organisations, managers and the live sector.



UK Music chairman Andy Heath said: “To maintain growth and withstand the challenges that may be presented over the next five years, our Government needs to put creative industries at the heart of Brexit negotiations and devise an industrial strategy to safeguard sectors like music and allow them to develop further. Securing the best deal for music must be achieved for our industry, our economy and for the world’s music fans.



“There will be many difficult issues which will occupy policy-makers and politicians, but it is vital to protect and develop the music sector which is one of the UK’s greatest success stories, generating huge sums on a world stage. Policies overcoming the value gap and securing the true value of music from digital platforms, broadening protections for live venues and building our international trading relationships would go a long way to securing the future.”