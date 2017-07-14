What does F1 have to do with Snapchat?

Take a look

Today Formula 1® and Snap Inc. announced a new global partnership to cover its upcoming Grand Prix races on Snapchat’s curated editorial platform, Discover. The deal marks Formula 1’s first commercial collaboration with a major digital and mobile-first platform, and will officially kick-off this weekend, with coverage of the 2017 Formula 1 Rolex British Grand Prix on Sunday through Snapchat’s Our Stories.

This partnership with Snap is part of the ongoing Formula 1 strategy to develop the sport on several digital platforms, and of course the Official F1® App and formula1.com.

Our Stories, one of three types of content on Snapchat’s Discover platform, are compilations of Snaps submitted from Snapchatters at events and locations around the world, and curated by teams of editors and producers at Snapchat. Our Stories allow Snapchatters at the same event to contribute their unique perspectives through video and photo Snaps to one collective Story, capturing the atmosphere and excitement. After this weekend’s inaugural Our Story at the British Grand Prix, Snap will cover the races in Singapore, Japan, the US, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

Frank Arthofer, Head of Digital and New Business, Formula 1, said: “This is the first step towards expanding our social media strategy. Right from the start, we have said we want to work with partners to bring fans closer to the amazing show that is Formula 1, an incredible mix of technology and individual talent - and Snap fits that bill. We need to continue to bring new fans to the sport - by reaching out to them on social media platforms with behind the scenes, fun and engaging content. Snap’s platform is one of the most popular among “millennials,” a sector we are particularly keen on attracting, as it represents the future of our sport.”