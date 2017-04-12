WH Smith profits boosted by travel sales

These are the figures

Book seller, WH Smith has seen its profits rise by 3.75 per cent over the last six months, this is due to an increase in travel sales.

Its profits from outlets at airports, train stations, motorway services and workplaces went up by 11 per cent to £39m, this was helped by an increase in passenger numbers.

Despite this, sales at its high street stores fell by four per cent, it’s trading profits remained flat.

At the start of trade in London shares in the business fell more than 2.6 per cent.

Group chief executive Stephen Clarke, spoke about what products sold well: “Stationery performed particularly well over the Christmas period, driven by strong sales from our new seasonal product ranges, and books benefited from good sales of spoof humour titles.”

The company has stated that it will be opening 15 new travel units in the UK this year. It also has 255 units internationally across 25 different countries.

