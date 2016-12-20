Weetabix workers set to go on strike

20 December 2016 | By Chloé Western

Weetabix

Further strikes set to take place in the new year…

Weetabix workers are set to go on strike in the new year in a dispute over shift patterns, trade union USDAW has said.

The news comes after a wave of industrial action has impacted many at airports and those who use Southern Rail. The Post office has also been on strike.

Workers backed the strike by a 9-1 majority with a 70 per cent turn out.

Strike action will affect Corby and Kettering, in Northamptonshire, each walk out will last 24 hours.

USDAW organiser Ed Leach said: “It is deeply regrettable that the company has pushed staff to this point and we hope that they will look again at their offer, continue to negotiate with us and seek a solution that will avoid the industrial action backed by our members.”

A spokesman for Weetabix said: “We are disappointed by the ballot result, but respect the decision and are keen to continue discussions.

“We have plans in place to minimise any potential disruption to our operations.”

