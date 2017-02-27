Warren Buffett stake in Apple is double what was previously thought

Take a look at the numbers…

Warren Buffett has announced that Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in Apple is double what it was previously thought at more than $18bn.

The iPhone makers share price is now so high that it no longer makes for an attractive investment.

During a television interview, Buffett states that he had bought more than $8bn of Apple shares in January.

At the end of 2016, Berkshire had $7bn of its $122bn equity portfolio invested in Apple, the extra purchases more than doubled the stake to 133m shares.

Berkshire is currently one of Apple’s top five shareholders with a stake worth a massive $18.2bn.

Buffett told CNBC that he doesn’t normally discuss his trading activity but he said he could talk about Apple “since we’re not buying it now and it’s at a price different than I would buy it now”.



He said: “We can change our mind tomorrow. We have not bought Apple since the earnings report came out because it shot up some then. One of the fellows in the office has about 10m shares and I have, for Berkshire’s account, 123m.”