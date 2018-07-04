Want a pay rise? Here are the top industries you should work for

Take a look

With advertised salaries for new roles increasing by 1.2 per cent in June, it’s clear that businesses across the UK were feeling confident last month. What’s more, some of the nation’s key industries also saw impressive hikes in pay. That’s according to the latest statistics from CV-Library, the UK’s leading independent job site.

The report, which compared job market data from June 2018, with that of the same period in 2017, revealed that the job market is thriving right now, with some of the nation’s key sectors offering competitive salaries. In fact, the top industries for a pay increase include:

Legal – pay up by 13.1 per cent Catering – pay up by 9.9 per cent Marketing – pay up by 8.3 per cent Sales – pay up by 4.9 per cent Automotive – pay up by 3.9 per cent Recruitment – pay up by 3 per cent IT – pay up by 2.5 per cent Accounting – pay up by 2.3 per cent Engineering – pay up by 1.6 per cent Manufacturing – pay up by 1.2 per cent

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, comments: “We typically see recruitment slowing down over summer months, but these hikes in pay suggest that businesses are continuing to push hard to attract talented candidates into their roles. What’s more, some of the UK’s key industries are thriving right now, which is great news for both companies and job hunters across the nation.”

Furthermore, the data found that job vacancies also rose last month, increasing by 5.9 per cent year-on-year. While this further proves that businesses are ramping up their recruitment efforts this summer, unfortunately application rates weren’t quite keeping pace with employer demand. The top five industries for job growth in June, include:

Hospitality – jobs up by 34.8 per cent Agriculture – jobs up by 25.6 per cent Legal – jobs up by 17.6 per cent IT – jobs up by 15.9 per cent Education – jobs up by 11.3 per cent

Biggins concludes: “It’s clear from the data that organisations were remaining very active in their recruitment efforts last month. With June marking two years since the Brexit vote, it’s positive to see that businesses are still pulling out all the stops to secure talented new recruits and continue driving the economy forward.

“That said, applications were not keeping pace last month, suggesting that job hunters are still feeling uncertain, even two years down the line. What’s more, our overall happiness tends to increase during the summer months, particularly given the spate of nice weather we’ve been having recently, so it’s not surprising to see that candidate appetite has taken a knock.

“Despite this, companies across the UK need to keep working hard if they hope to see applications picking back up in the coming months.”