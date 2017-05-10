Walt Disney sees profits climb

These are the figures

In the first three months of 2017 profits at Walt Disney managed to climb by 11 per cent. This was helped by attendance at its theme parks and resorts.

Profits for the first three months of the year sat at $2.4bn. The media giant’s revenue gains were up three per cent year-on-year to $13.3bn (£10.3bn).

Disney boss Robert Iger, said: “We’re extremely pleased with our results.”

Disney’s business is made up of a variety of different things such as its Marvel and Pixar film studios, theme parks and merchandise. The firm even has its very own cruise line.

Its biggest earners are its television networks. This includes ABC, Disney and the sports-focused ESPN. Together these accounted for more than 40 per cent of the firm’s total revenue in the last financial year.

Revenue at Disney’s studio operations declined one per cent year-on-year, strong audiences being reeled in by Beauty and the Beast couldn’t match the firm’s success last year with films such as Zootopia and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.