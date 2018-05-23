Volvo becomes first car company in UK to offer ‘Prime Now test drives’ with Amazon

Take a look

Motorists in the UK can now book test drives through Amazon for the first time, thanks to a collaboration between Prime Now, Amazon’s ultra-fast delivery service and forward-thinking Volvo Car UK.



Designed to offer the ultimate in convenience and simplicity, the ‘Prime Now test drive’ initiative – which runs for a limited time – allows customers to book a time that works for them, with the car delivered to their home or workplace by a trained expert.



The offer applies to the stylish Volvo V40 hatchback, and is available to customers living in four UK cities – London, Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburgh – on select weekends in June and July.



Jon Wakefield, Managing Director, Volvo Car UK, said: “At Volvo Cars, we aim to make people’s lives easier. Our ‘Prime Now Test Drive’ offer does just that, allowing potential customers to try our V40 on their terms and in familiar surroundings.



“We’re proud to team up with Amazon to deliver this unique initiative, the first of its kind in the UK and the latest in a range of offerings from Volvo designed to take the hassle out of running a car.”



The whole sign-up process takes just a few minutes. Using their mobile device or desktop, Amazon customers simply enter their postcode on the dedicated ‘Amazon Prime Now Test Drive’ webpage, select their location and choose an available time slot. A fully trained operative will then bring the car straight to their door. Accompanied by the expert, who can explain all of the car’s functions, the customer can then put the V40 through its paces on roads familiar to them.