Volkswagen fixes 470,000 UK diesel cars affected by the emissions scandal

VW’s top UK executive, Paul Willis has said 470,000 diesel cars which were affected by the emissions scandal have been fixed, 1.2m in total were affected.

Willis told MPs on the Transport Committee: “At the current rate, we are applying these measures to 20,000 cars a week,”

However, after the hearing Willis was accused of lying to MPs over whether he had actually supplied the government with promised information.

A VW spokesperson said he has handed over what he promised.

He told MPs that there had been no redundancies made due to the diesel scandal but added that more people were being hired to help with technical fixes.

Many people within the UK who own VW’s which have been affected have been left with anger as they won’t receive any compensation unlike car owners in the US.

Willis said there was “no legal basis for compensation”.

The scandal first came to light back in 2015 where it was found that the firm had installed “defeat devices” in its diesel models, this allowed them to manipulate the results of US pollution tests.

Willis also told MPs that the firm has handed all information asked for by the government so it could carry on with the inquiries.