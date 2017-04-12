Vodafone scraps roaming charges in 40 countries

Good news for Vodafone customers

The mobile network Vodafone has made the decision to scrap roaming charges for UK customers in 40 different countries, this means they can use their phones without any extra charges.

These new terms are initially being applied to new contracts.

The EU is set to get rid of roaming charges for its 28 member states in June.

Countries involved in the new Vodafone roam-free list include those out of the EU, such as Turkey, Norway and Iceland.

Anyone using a UK plan beyond Vodafone’s new territories will be charged £5 a day.

