Victoria Beckham brand goes out of fashion with £4.6m loss

Victoria Beckham’s fashion brand is said to have filed a loss of £4.6m.

The news of the financial chaos comes just days after she was informed that the business could be closed down after failing to file its accounts on time.

Beckham set up the firm back in 2008, it recorded huge profits of £36.5m in 2015. However, it was reported in March last year that David Beckham paid £5.2m to the company.

A representative for Beckham Brand Holdings told the MailOnline:

“There is a private holding company, (Beckham Brand Holdings Ltd), owned equally by Victoria, David and Simon Fuller’s XIX, which oversees all the Beckham businesses which reports a substantial profit for 2015”

“These businesses may be funded in different ways at any point in time, which may entail a mixture of bank debt, intercompany loans or equity investment.”