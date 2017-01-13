US man pays tax bill with 300,000 coins

Take a look at this…

After a dispute with Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), a US businessman has paid a $3,000 tax bill with five wheelbarrows full of 300,000 coins.

Nick Stafford from Cedar Buff, Virginia, delivered the coins to DMV, the company’s automated counting machines struggled with the huge amount of money.

Staff members had to work through the night in order to count every last coin.

They finished the task at hand early Thursday morning.

Stafford had a legal row with DMV regarding contacting its staff to make tax inquiries.

He told the BBC: “It shouldn’t matter if you pay $300 per year in income taxes or pay $300,000 per year in income taxes like myself, because the backbone of a free democracy/republic begins with government transparency, period,”

He also said the DMV had to accept the coins as the US Coinage Act of 1965 says that coins are “legal tender for all debts, public charges, taxes and dues”.