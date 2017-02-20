Urgent Uber investigation after sexual harassment claims

More trouble for Uber?

Uber has stated it will conduct an “urgent investigation” over claims of sexual harassment at the company.

Susan Fowler, a former engineer at the firm wrote of the incidents she faced in a blog post.

Uber boss Travis Kalanick said in a statement: “What she describes is abhorrent and against everything Uber stands for and believes in,”

“Anyone who behaves this way or thinks this is OK will be fired.”

This news is just the latest to hit the company, especially on issues around the treatment of women working within Uber.

Fowler wrote about sexual advances made towards her not long after she had joined the company.

She wrote: “He was trying to stay out of trouble at work, he said, but he couldn’t help getting in trouble, because he was looking for women to have sex with.”

Fowler reported the incident to Human Resources, however she was told no further action would be given as it was a “first offence”.

She also describes many different times when she felt poorly treated, she cites data that the number of female engineers had fallen in the past year. This has been unable to be verified.

Kalanick responded to the allegations on Sunday: “I have just read Susan Fowler’s blog.”

“It’s the first time this has come to my attention so I have instructed Liane Hornsey, our new Chief Human Resources Officer, to conduct an urgent investigation into these allegations.”

“We seek to make Uber a just workplace and there can be absolutely no place for this kind of behaviour at Uber.”