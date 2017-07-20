Unilever sales rise in first half of 2017

Sales increase despite ‘volatile’ market

Consumer giant Unilever have reported a rise in sales and profit in the first half of the year despite a ‘volatile’ market.

The company that makes brands such as Dove soap and Marmite said its underlying sales rose 3 per cent, growing ahead of the market, and net profits increased 22 per cent to €3.3bn.

Paul Polman, Chief Executive Officer of Unilever said: “It once more shows the validity of Unilever’s long-term compounding growth model.”

“Our first half results show continued growth well ahead of our markets and a substantial step-up in profitability despite the persisting volatile global trading environment,” he added.

“The transformation of Unilever into a more resilient, more competitive and more profitable business is accelerating.”