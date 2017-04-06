Unilever announces plans to sell margarine business
Unilever has made the decision to sell its margarine business, this includes famous brands such as Flora and Stork.
The decision comes as part of a wide-ranging review.
Analysts believe the sale could fetch $6bn (£4.8bn).
Unilever is also thinking about changing its status as a dual-listed company in two countries.
Paul Polman, told the BBC’s Today programme: “We always have worked our operational model and driven efficiency,”
He also spoke of how Unilever would not be changing its long-term business model.
Polman said that the company is set to step up its cost-cutting measures, it’s aiming for a 20 per cent margin by 2020.
He said the margarine business is a “declining segment.”