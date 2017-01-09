UK VW owners after compensation

Thousands could be looking to sue…

Thousands of Volkswagen owners in the UK are looking to acquire compensation following the emissions rigging scandal.

Lawyers have said 10,000 owners have suggested an interest in suing VW. They estimate owners could get “several thousand” in compensation.

However, VW told Reuters it would “defend such claims robustly”.

Law firms which are headed by Harcus Sinclair, will be applying for a group litigation order in the High Court later this month.

The other law firm involved is Slater and Gordon.

VW admitted to cheating emission tests, the company used software to do this. Millions of cars worldwide were recalled.

A huge 1.2 million diesel engine cars were affected in the UK. This included, VWs, Audis, Seat and Skodas.

The legal action is there to help those who own or previously owned one of the cars.

Harcus Sinclair said in a statement: “The key allegation is that the affected cars should not have been certified as fit for sale because it is alleged that they produced higher levels of nitrogen oxide and nitrogen dioxide emissions than the rules allowed,”

“It is also alleged that the affected vehicles only passed official emissions test because their engines were fitted with a ‘defeat device’ which reduces nitrogen oxide and nitrogen dioxide emissions under test conditions.”

If the High Court gives the go ahead on the application a pre-hearing will follow. The trial would then begin in about 18 months.