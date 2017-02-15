UK unemployment rate holds steady

The figures are in…

Official figures show that the UK unemployment rate fell by 7,000 to 1.6m in the three months to December.

This means that the jobless rate has continued to hold steady at an 11-year low of 4.8 per cent, this is according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The employment rate hit 74.6 per cent, this is a record high. Wage growth has also picked up the pace.

Average earnings, including and excluding bonuses rose 2.6 per cent compared with a year ago. This is outpacing the current rate of inflation.

ONS senior statistician David Freeman, said: “Continued moderate growth in employment has led to a new high in the total employment rate, while the rate for women has reached 70% for the first time on record,”

“Overall, the labour market appears to be edging towards full capacity,”