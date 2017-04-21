UK shoppers spend the most online

Do you shop online?

A new report says that online shoppers in the UK spend more per household than consumers in any other country.

In 2015, UK households spent the equivalent of $5,900 (£4,611) using payment cards online.

Norway’s figure was lower than this at ($5,400), the US ($4,500) and Australia ($4,000).

The association believe that the frequency of credit and debit cards as well as the ease of delivering products drove online spending.

Figures also show that a massive £154bn was spent online using cards in 2016, this is up by a quarter in just two years.

Entertainment which includes cinema and concert tickets, takeaway and music downloads, accounted for one in four of online purchases in the UK.

A total of 67 per cent of concert ticket spending and 61 per cent of cinema, theatre and dance spending was made online.

As well as this 27 per cent of what was spent online was in the financial services.