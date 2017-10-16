UK lags behind global average in mobile internet usage

UK mobile ad share 10 percentage points ahead of global average

Mobile devices (including both smartphones and tablets) will account for 73 per cent of time spent using the internet globally in 2018, up from 70 per cent in 2017 and 65 per cent in 2016, according to Zenith’s Mobile Advertising Forecasts 2017, published today. Mobile internet use has doubled since 2011, when it accounted for 36 per cent of all internet use. By 2019, we expect it to account for 76 per cent.

In the UK, mobile currently accounts for 57 per cent of average daily internet consumption, 13 percentage points behind the global average, with a rise to 64 per cent expected in 2018. This is partly because UK has a large installed base of desktop and laptop computers, while in some of the markets with highest mobile shares of internet use, like China and India, many consumers have gone straight to smartphones without first owning a fixed internet connection.

The markets where mobile devices have the highest shares of internet use are geographically diverse. Spain is top, with an estimated 81 per cent of internet use coming from mobile devices this year, followed by Italy (78 per cent), China and the US (each at 77 per cent) and India (73 per cent).

59 per cent of internet advertising expenditure will be mobile in 2018

As we have documented in our quarterlyAdvertising Expenditure Forecasts, the amount of money spent on internet ads going to mobile ads has overtaken the amount spent on desktop ads for the first time this year. We estimate that 53 per cent of all internet adspend will go to ads viewed on mobile devices in 2017, and forecast that proportion to rise to 59 per cent in 2018 and 62 per cent in 2019. In 2019 mobile adspend will total US$156 billion, and account for 26 per cent of ad spend across all media.