What happened?

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) the UK inflation rate managed to rise to 2.7 per cent in April. This is up from 2.3 per cent in March.

This is its highest rate since September 2013 and is above the Bank of England’s target of two per cent.

Higher air fares were the main reason for the hike as Easter came later this year.

As well as this, rising prices for clothing, vehicle excise duty and electricity all contributed to the rise in inflation.

The fall in the price of petrol and diesel slightly offset this.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at analysts IHS Markit, said: “The timing of Easter looks to have played an important role in pushing inflation higher in year-on-year terms.

“But sterling’s depreciation since the referendum last June is also clearly a significant factor, lifting prices for imports and likely to pile further upward pressure on consumer prices in coming months.

“There are nevertheless signs that inflation could perhaps rise less than many had been fearing.

“Survey data are already showing companies’ costs are rising at a slower rate than earlier in the year, and recent weeks have seen some easing in global commodity prices, notably oil. “