UK industrial output saw a decline in February

Take a look at the figures

New figures have shown that output in the industrial and construction sectors saw a decline in February.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said industrial output fell by 0.7 per cent compared with January, in this month it fell 0.3 per cent.

The ONS also spoke of how warm weather had attributed to this change, this is due to the fact that demand for gas and electricity has fallen.

In February construction output fell by 1.7 per cent, this figure was the biggest drop in nearly a year and mainly due to a 2.6 per cent decline in the housebuilding sector.

The UK’s deficits in goods and services widened to £3.7bn in February, this is from a revised figure of £3bn in January.

ONS senior statistician Kate Davies, said: “The overall trade deficit worsened, but excluding erratic items, the picture improved, as imports fell more than exports,”

