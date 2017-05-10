UK has the fourth highest proportion of Fortune 500 companies in the MEA

New research shows

A total of 32 per cent of British-based Fortune 500 companies now have a physical presence in the Middle East and Africa (MEA). This is according to new research from Infomineo, a business research organisation specialising in emerging markets

The UK’s figure is the fourth highest proportion, it’s behind Germany (55 per cent), France (47 per cent) and Japan (36 per cent).

As well as this 15 Fortune 500 companies set up a regional headquarters in the UK to help operate MEA activities in 2016. This is up from four in the previous year.

Mike Taylor, Sales Director at Infomineo, said London is a safe option for companies interested in expansion into the MEA:

“London’s large talent pool, mature financial services industry, as well as its strategic location are all key factors in its popularity as a Regional HQ for the Middle East and Africa. This can be seen from the disproportionately high number of European companies with a base here.”