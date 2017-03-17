UK government removes its ads from YouTube

Everything you need to know

The UK government has removed its ads from YouTube as it has concerns they are appearing next to “inappropriate” material on the social media site.

The Cabinet Office has spoken to Google about the matter, a spokesman said: “Google is responsible for ensuring the high standards applied to government advertising are adhered to and that adverts do not appear alongside inappropriate content,”

“We have placed a temporary restriction on our YouTube advertising pending reassurances from Google that government messages can be delivered in a safe and appropriate way.”

As well as this the BBC, the Guardian and Channel 4 have also pulled ads for similar reasons.

A Google spokesman said: “We have strict guidelines that define where Google ads should appear,”

“In the vast majority of cases, our policies work as intended, protecting users and advertisers from harmful or inappropriate content.”

“We accept that we don’t always get it right and that sometimes, ads appear where they should not…We will make changes to our policies and brand controls for advertisers.”

