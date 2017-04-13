UK firms are finding it difficult to recruit more staff

Businesses need staff members with the right skill set

A new survey has found, UK firms are finding it more difficult to recruit more staff members, they are struggling to find or afford the right workers.

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) surveyed 7,300 different businesses in the manufacturing and services sectors.

In this study the BCC found that the percentage looking to hire had grown by nine per cent in the last quarter.

Most of these firms also had problems with “high levels of recruitment difficulties”.

The government has said it’s working on obtaining a workforce with higher skill sets.

A total of 74 per cent of manufacturing firms and 58 per cent of services firms said they were struggling to find staff.

Suren Thiru, head of economics at the BCC, told the BBC: “The main issue is finding enough people with the right skills, and of course the workforce is aging.

“A lot firms are also finding their costs rising and this is deterring business investment, including investing in training their staff.”

