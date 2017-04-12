UK companies have paid out more than £65m to social media complainers

New research shows

Millions of UK consumers have taken to social media channels such as Facebook and Twitter to air their grievances about companies’ products and services.

A new study by price comparison website Gocompare.com has found that 15 per cent of UK adults have complained via social media and 55 per cent of those said that having done so their issue was resolved quickly. 28 per cent subsequently received money off or a goodwill gift.

Researchers found that social media complainers have received discounts and free gifts worth more than £65 million from the companies they’ve engaged with on social media, an average of around £32 each.

The study also found that men were more likely to use social media platforms to challenge brands, with 16 per cent of UK male adults complaining via social media compared to just 14 per cent of women.

Women however, received greater satisfaction from their complaints with a higher proportion (58 per cent) having their issue resolved compared to men (52 per cent). Men, on the other hand, received more compensation for their gripes with an average of £40 each being paid out, a 54 per cent increase in comparison (£26).

However, more than a quarter (28 per cent) of UK consumers have also used social media to praise companies, proving that these days, consumers are more likely to share their positive experiences than they are their bad ones.

Gocompare.com’s head of money, Matt Sanders, commented: “Many companies now use social media channels like Facebook and Twitter to build greater engagement with their customers. As this research highlights, consumers are becoming savvier, demanding a higher quality of customer service and taking the conversation out of the control of brands.