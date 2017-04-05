UK BMW workers to stage strikes over pensions

When will the strikes happen?

Workers at BMW UK plants are planning to strike due to the fact that the firm is closing its final salary pension scheme.

There will be a total of eight 24 hour strikes across the four sites, these will start on the 19 April and will end on the 24 May.

This will also be the first time that staff at BMW have staged a walk-out.

BMW employs around 8,000 workers, Unite the union has said the action could involve up to 3,500 workers who are in final-salary pension schemes.

Unite has claimed that BMW’s intention to get rid of the pension scheme by the 31 May could mean that employees’ retirement income is reduced by £160,000.

Unite’s general secretary, Len McCluskey, said: “Bosses in the UK and BMW’s headquarters in Munich cannot feign surprise that it’s come to this point. Unite has repeatedly warned of the anger their insistence to railroad through the pension scheme’s closure would generate and the resulting industrial action,”

“BMW’s bosses need to get their heads out of the sand and recognise their pension pinching plans will not go unchallenged.”

