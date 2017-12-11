Uber's London license appeal postponed to April next year

Fight for London survival

Uber’s appeal against the loss of its London licence is scheduled to begin in April or June next year. The tech giant will be defending its right to operate in the London court today after it was found “not fit and proper” to have its licence renewed in the city.

The chief magistrate at Westminster Magistrates’ Court Emma Arbuthnot said todat that she hoped to hear the appeal over five days from April 30, although the start date could be pushed back due to scheduling clashes.

Further hearings will take place next week to decide whether the GMB trade union and the London Taxi Drivers’ Association can participate in the case.

Transport for London (TfL) had shocked the tech giant by rejecting its license renewal bid in September, citing its approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks on drivers.

Uber’s 40,000 drivers in London can continue to take passengers until the appeals process is exhausted, which could take years.

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s new CEO had said to Londoners earlier: “We will appeal the decision on behalf of millions of Londoners, but we do so with the knowledge that we must also change.”