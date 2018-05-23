Uber to provide drivers protection against accidents, injuries or major life events

Find out more

Ahead of Uber’s appeal hearing on 25 June, Uber has announced it will be providing drivers with a new Partner Protection insurance programme. The new programme in association with AXA will be launched in June 2018 and funded exclusively by Uber at no cost to drivers and delivery partners a news partnership with AXA.

The new programme will provide a range of insurance coverage including sickness, injury and maternity & paternity payments for drivers in the UK and across Europe when they are on and off the Uber app.

Benefits include:

Up to £450 sick pay

£1,000 lump sum to cover parental leave

£1,000 if the driver is hospitalised

Compensation of up to £50,000 for dependents as a result of accidental death

£500 to cover jury duty

Up to £7,500 for medical costs not covered by public healthcare services

Uber said:

“Uber wouldn’t be what it is without drivers and couriers – they are at the heart of the Uber experience. But along the way, we lost sight of that. We focused too much on growth and not enough on the people who made that growth possible. We called drivers “partners,” but didn’t always act like it. An important part of being a good partner is being a good listener.



Drivers have told us that they enjoy the freedom of being their own boss and choosing if, when and where they drive. But drivers have also told us they want more security and peace of mind – life’s ups and downs such as an injury, sickness or having a baby should not come with all of the additional financial stress.”





