Uber set to withdraw from Denmark

What will happen?

The cab hire firm Uber will be withdrawing from its Denmark market in April due to new taxi laws which will require vehicles to have fare meters and seat sensors.

Local taxi driver unions and politicians have said Uber poses unfair competition as it does not adhere to the legal standards required for established taxi firms.

Uber says it has 300,000 customers in Denmark and has a total of 2,000 workers.

The service is set to shut down on the 18 April.

In a statement Uber said: “For us to operate in Denmark again the proposed regulations need to change. We will continue to work with the government in the hope that they will update their proposed regulations and enable Danes to enjoy the benefits of modern technologies like Uber.”

Uber has been in Denmark for less than three years.

