Uber boss leaves Trump advisory board

Why did he leave?

The chief executive of Uber, Travis Kalanick has left President Donald Trump’s advisory board after facing criticism from staff and the public.

The board is set to meet the president on Friday.

Uber and many other technology firms are concerned over the impact the immigration ban will have on its workforce.

The company have also stated that they have set up a $3m legal fund to help those affected, this could well include Ubers own drivers.

Kalanick spoke of his plans to leave to his employees on Thursday.

A memo was written to staff and was seen by the BBC, it said: “Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that.”

“Earlier today I spoke briefly with the president about the immigration executive order and its issues for our community,”

“The implicit assumption that Uber (or I) was somehow endorsing the Administration’s agenda has created a perception-reality gap between who people think we are, and who we actually are.”