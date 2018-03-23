Two thirds of people in the UK feel unfulfilled

Study shows

New research released today shows that we are generally a nation that feels unfulfilled in our lives, with two thirds of us (66 per cent) claiming we feel this way. At the same time, we are a nation that wants to do more with our lives with three in five of us admitting to having a bucket list.

Commissioned by the UK’s number one premium ale Old Speckled Hen, the research also reveals that people are strapped for time, having only completed between one and five challenges on their bucket list. This does however, very much depend on where you live.

The most time-poor group being Londoners, who claim they only have 83 minutes a day of spare time to do what they want to. This compares to people in the South-West who have the most time (130 minutes), followed by the South-East (108 minutes), Scotland (107 minutes) and Yorkshire (104 minutes).

Interestingly, Londoners are most likely to consider themselves fulfilled (45 per cent) even though they admit to being the most time poor. Whereas people who, overall, have more time and fall into the lower end of the spectrum include the South West (24 per cent), Scotland (23 per cent) and Yorkshire (21 per cent). Demonstrating thathaving more time doesn’t necessarily result in feeling as if you have a fulfilled life.

As well as geography, annual earnings also dictate how time-poor people feel. 48 per cent of people who earn between £20,000 - £45,000 claim they don’t have enough time to do what they want in their life. Whereas almost three quarters of those earning more than £45,000 feel that they do.

This seems to weigh heavy on us as a nation, as 1 in 6 under the age of 45 considers themselves to be unfulfilled, rising to 20 per cent of people between the ages of 45-54 years old.

Married couples, meanwhile, are twice as likely to have extrovert traits compared to those who haven’t yet tied the knot. Married couples join their bucket lists together creating a single list and expanding it from five to six items.

The research is part of Old Speckled Hen’s ‘Seek a Richer Life’ campaign which encourages its consumers to seek bespoke experiences to enrich their lives. Seeking these new experiences generally makes us happier, gives us a better quality of life and gives us more meaning to the limited time we have to actually do what we want to do.

Dom South, Marketing Director for Old Speckled Hen said, “People think you need more time to chase your dreams, but it’s really the people who have less time that are seeking a richer life. The new research shows that you just need to use your time wisely. Old Speckled Hen is the nation’s favourite premium ale and we know our consumers are discerning, love the richer things in life and are keen to seek out rewarding experiences. Our latest campaign encourages consumers to quench that curiosity for life by trying new experiences they’d always dreamed of doing and living life to the full.”