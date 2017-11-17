Two charged in SFO’s oil investigation

Here’s why

Today the Serious Fraud Office has charged two individuals in relation to the Unaoil investigation.

Ziad Akle and Basil Al Jarah have both been charged by requisition with conspiracy to make corrupt payments to secure the award of contracts in Iraq to Unaoil’s client SBM Offshore.

A third man, Saman Ahsani, is subject to an extradition request to Monaco on related charges.

The charges relate to alleged corrupt conduct within Unaoil, between June 2005 and August 2011.