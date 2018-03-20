TUI Group accelerates expansion of its cruise fleet in Germany and UK

Take a look

TUI Group is expecting continuous strong growth in cruises for the coming years. The cruises segment is one of the group’s growth pillars. Therefore the TUI Executive Board has decided to increase capacities at TUI Cruises.

Due to the continued increase in demand, TUI Group has adjusted its existing plans to accelerate the expansion and modernisation of its fleet. Its current Mein Schiff 2 vessel, which was set to transfer to TUI’s British subsidiary Marella Cruises, will now remain within TUI Cruises.

Including the new Mein Schiff 2, the newbuild scheduled for delivery in 2019, TUI Cruises’ fleet will grow to seven ships. At the same time, Marella Cruises will also continue to modernise its fleet. TUI UK & Ireland will acquire SkySea Golden Era from Royal Carribean Cruises for the Group’s British cruise subsidiary. It was agreed to keep the purchasing price confidential.

The investment equates to the initial plans for the acquisition of Mein Schiff 2. Following extensive renovation, the cruise ship will launch as Marella Explorer 2 in 2019.

The investment underscores TUI Group’s strategy. The cruise business is one of the key pillars of the growth roadmap pursued by the globally operating TUI Group. Sebastian Ebel, member of TUI Group’s Executive Board in charge of Cruises: “We will continue to invest in our cruise portfolio and expand, modernise and rejuvenate our fleet. With these decisions we increase the offer at TUI Cruises and accelerate the expansion of this growth segment.“

Cruise ship fleet to grow to 18 vessels by 2023

The change within TUI Cruises’ fleet planned for summer 2018 will be implemented as scheduled: The new Mein Schiff 1 will launch in May. The previous Mein Schiff 1 will transfer to Marella Cruises’ fleet as Marella Explorer. Marella Cruises is the cruise line formerly known as Thomson Cruises, a subsidiary of TUI UK & Ireland.

In 2019, the new Mein Schiff 2 will join the Mein Schiff fleet. Also in 2019, the Hamburg-based TUI subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises will obtain two new luxury expedition cruise ships, Hanseatic nature and Hanseatic inspiration.

For 2023, TUI Group has announced a further newbuild: Mein Schiff 7 will join TUI Cruises’ fleet. The fleet addition will increase the size of the fleet operated by TUI Group around the world to a total of 18 cruise ships.

