Trump sues Daily Mail parent company again

Melania Trump, the First Lady, has re-filed a libel lawsuit against the Daily Mail’s website parent company after the publication ran a report saying she worked as an escort

Trump filed the lawsuit on New York arguing the rumours hit her public profile to launch products or endorse them. Those product categories could have included apparel, accessories, jewellery, cosmetics, hair care and fragrance, among others.

Trump, the filing said, “had the unique, one-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as an extremely famous and well-known person, as well as a former professional model, brand spokesperson and successful businesswoman, to launch a broad-based commercial brand in multiple product categories, each of which could have garnered multi-million dollar business relationships for a multi-year term during which Plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world.”