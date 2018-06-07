TriSpan acquires majority stake in Rosa's Thai Cafe restaurant group

TriSpan, a global Private Equity firm, is pleased to announce that Rising Stars, its dedicated restaurant platform, has acquired a majority investment in Rosa’s Thai Cafe, the fast-growing UK-based Thai restaurant group.

Rosa’s Managing Director Gavin Adair will lead the group in its next phase of growth. He will be supported by Robin Rowland, former YO! CEO and TriSpan European Operating Partner, who will join the board in the role of Non-Executive Chairman.

Rosa’s founders Alex and Saiphin Moore will remain involved in the business, respectively focusing on the group’s culture and innovation and driving food quality. A significant number of employees at every level within the group will have their stock options partially realised and will reinvest with TriSpan.

Collectively, the Partners of TriSpan have invested in more than 20 restaurant groups globally.

Rosa’s Thai Cafe: “Born in the East, raised in the East End”

Rosa’s brand was born from co-founder Saiphin’s passion for authentic Thai food. Saiphin, who grew up in Khao Kho, northern Thailand, and Alex opened the first Rosa’s Thai Cafe in Spitalfields in 2008 and the group now has 13 sites with three new openings scheduled for 2018 (Tower Bridge, Bluewater shopping centre, Kent and Liverpool’s Albert Docks).

The group has recently been ranked as one of the top three fastest-growing restaurant chains in the MCA/AlixPartners Growth Company Index 2017, increasing sales over 45 per cent per annum in the last two years, and in the same year it won Brand of the Year at the national Eat Out Awards.

Commenting on the deal, Alex Moore, Co-Founder, Rosa’s Thai Café, said:

“We set up Rosa’s Thai Cafe to be a progressive, responsive and thoughtful group of restaurants and we’re really proud that has stood us in such good stead. This is an exciting new partnership for the group and since joining last year Gavin has developed excellent strategies to support our future aspirations. Saiphin will remain a constant influence in the kitchens, and I look forward to focusing on maintaining the ethos and fairness that are the foundations of the business.”