Trinity Mirror in talks to buy Express newspapers

Find out more…

Trinity Mirror has said it is in talks with the owner of the Daily Express and Daily Star.

The owner of the Daily Mirror said it is in discussion with Northern & Shell to acquire a 100 per cent stake in the company after they had previously been in talks to take a minority stake.

Trinity Mirror also publishes the Daily Record, the Sunday People and more than two hundred regional newspapers.

Northern & Shell, which currently owns four national newspaper titles; the Daily Express, Sunday Express, Daily Star and Daily Star Sunday, is owned by Richard Desmond who paid £125m for the Express titles in 2000.

It also publishes celebrity magazines OK!, new! and Star, and has a 50 per cent stake in the Irish Daily Star.

In a statement the Trinity Mirror said: “There is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed or completed. Any acquisition would require the approval of Trinity Mirror shareholders.

“A further announcement will be made when appropriate.”