Trinity Mirror eyes merger with Express Newspapers

Big media deal on the cards

The Daily Mirror group, Trinity Mirror, is in talks with with Express Newspapers owner Richard Desmond for a possible merger.

Trinity Mirror said it was in “early stage” talks with Desmond’s Northern & Shell, the parent company of Express Newspapers.

“The board of Trinity Mirror notes the recent media speculation and confirms that it is at an early stage of discussions towards taking a minority interest in a new company comprising certain of Northern & Shell’s assets,” the company said in an announcement to the stock market. “No offer has been made and there is no certainty that any agreement will be reached.”