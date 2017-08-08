Trinity Mirror and Johnston Press extend print and distribution contract

Three year commitment on the cards

Today, Johnston Press and Trinity Mirror jointly announce an extension of the existing print and distribution contract for the i newspaper at the Trinity Mirror Print sites.

The new agreement between Trinity Mirror and Johnston Press contains improved terms for printing the i newspaper, including operational benefits and improved commercial terms. The print contract for the Trinity Regional titles (formerly Local World) that currently print at Johnston Press print sites at Portsmouth and Sheffield will be extended for a further 3 years to 2020. Equally, the print contract at Johnston Press titles, the Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday, that currently print at Trinity Mirror’s Cardonald site in Scotland will be extended for the same 3-year period.

The new 3-year contract runs from January 2018 to December 2020,

Ashley Highfield, CEO of Johnston Press plc, said: “It is important, in this current media climate, to look for ways to work together to stabilise and strengthen relationships in the UK newspaper market. We are therefore delighted to confirm that we will be working with Trinity Mirror for a further three years, in a mutually supportive printing arrangement. The operational benefits are important and will be particularly helpful as we look to develop the Saturday issue of the i newspaper.”

Simon Fox, CEO of Trinity Mirror plc, said: “I am delighted with the extension of the print contracts with Johnston Press, in particular the i, which we have printed since it was launched in 2010.”