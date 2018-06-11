Travelodge bucks the trend aiming to fill 500 job vacancies in London this summer

It’s not all doom and gloom

Travelodge, one of London’s biggest hotel chains, which operates 74 hotels across the Capital has today, announced that it’s looking to fill 500 jobs across London this summer.

These 500 positions are part of Travelodge’s UK nationwide summer recruitment drive to fill 1,785 permanent and summer jobs across its 546 hotels across the country.

From the 500 London based vacancies, 50 jobs need to be filled at the company’s imminent opening of its 395-room flagship hotel, London City Travelodge which is located in the City on Middlesex Street, close to the Gherkin.

The other 450 positions need to be filled immediately across Travelodge’s 74 London hotels to support the teams during the summer period, which is set to be another record year for London Staycation breaks.

The 500 positions that need to be filled across London are: Bar Café Assistant, House-Keeper, Guest Room Cleaners and Receptionists.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge Chief Operating Officer said:

“As one of London’s largest hotel chains, operating 74 hotels across the capital, we are gearing up for a busy summer period which includes the opening of our new flagship hotel, London City Travelodge. To support our operations we are actively recruiting for 500 people to join our Travelodge London team. If you have passion, determination and a real desire to look after people then we will help you learn the rest. Joining Travelodge opens the door to training, coaching and career progression. Our in-house management development programme has helped hundreds of entry level colleagues into a management job. We offer flexible working hours ideal for parents who want to work, raise a family and climb the career ladder.”