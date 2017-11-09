Travel giant Skyscanner acquires London social content startup Twizoo

Terms of the acquisition not being disclosed

Travel search giant Skyscanner has reportedly acquired a London startup, Twizoo, which identifies user-generated content on social media for companies to use in promotional campaigns on their websites.

Skyscanner will now use Twizoo’s social content integrations to boost its hotel reviews and recommendations. This the sixth known acquisition of the Edinburgh-headquartered travel comparison company.

Read related story: Sir Richard Branson meets the best of the UK’s next generation of entrepreneurial talent

Confirming this development, Skyscanner’s chief technology office Bryan Dove told media: “Skyscanner aims to serve all traveller needs, from inspiration through to planning and booking. Twizoo’s technology surfaces customer opinions from social media, providing real value to traveller decision making. We’re delighted to have the highly talented Twizoo team join us.”

Founded out of London in 2013, Twizoo began as an app to suggest bars and restaurants by analysing tweets and social media sentiment. While that model never took off, the company developed into a social media monitoring platform for businesses.

Madeline Parra, CEO and co-founder of Twizoo, said: “Travel is inherently social and we’re excited to work with the Skyscanner team to integrate our technology into their world-class travel search products, giving travellers invaluable insight through user generated content shared on social media.”

Skyscanner was founded out of Scotland in 2003 and has emerged as one of Europe’s biggest flight search engines. The terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.