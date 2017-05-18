Trade body names the worst recycling products

Take a look at the list

The Recycling Association has named Pringles and Lucozade in a list of products that pose the biggest challenge for reuse.

The more materials used in packaging, the harder it is for recycling machines to separate them.

The Pringles packaging features a metal base, plastic cap, metal tear-off lid and a foil lined cardboard sleeve.

Lucozade’s bottle is recyclable but it’s also enclosed in a sleeve which is made from a different type of plastic.

Simon Ellin, CEO of the UK Recycling Association, discussed the worst recycling offenders: